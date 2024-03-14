This spring, fans will have a chance to see their favorite team's top prospects properly, not just getting scattered playing time in spring training games. For the first time, MLB will hold a four-day, 16-game prospect showcase, called Spring Breakout, featuring the top young players in the sport in head-to-head games. Every MLB team has built a roster of prospects and play a game against another team's prospects.

"Spring Breakout will provide a new opportunity to showcase the future stars of the game as they continue on their journey to the Major Leagues," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement last month. "Our fans will get unique opportunities to meet our best prospects, get autographs, and see the next generation of Major Leaguers up close. We are thrilled that Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and all of our Clubs are working closer than ever to grow the game and to shine a brighter light on our future All-Stars."

The games are showcases -- this is not a tournament and no "champion" will be crowned -- and because there are an odd number of teams in Arizona and Florida, the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals will play two Spring Breakout games. Most Spring Breakout games will be played as part of a doubleheader with the day's regularly scheduled spring training game. If you want to attend, one ticket gets you into both games.

Spring Breakout will take place from March 14-17 and the games will be broadcast on MLB's digital platforms (MLB.tv, etc.), MLB Network, ESPN+, and local networks. Here's what you need to know about Spring Breakout.

Schedule

Here is this year's Spring Breakout schedule. An asterisk (*) indicates a seven-inning game as part of a doubleheader with the day's regularly scheduled Cactus League or Grapefruit League game.

Date Time Teams TV Thurs., March 14 6:05 p.m. ET Reds at Rangers * MLB.com Thurs., March 14 7:05 p.m. ET Orioles at Pirates * SportsNet Pitt, ESPN+, MLB.com, MLBN Date Time Teams TV Fri., March 15 2:05 p.m. ET Marlins at Cardinals * ESPN+, MLB.com, MLBN Fri., March 15 3:20 p.m. ET Nationals at Mets * SNY, ESPN+, MLB.com Fri., March 15 4:10 p.m. ET Padres at Mariners Root Sports, Padres.tv, ESPN+, MLB.com, MLBN Fri., March 15 5:05 p.m. ET White Sox at Cubs Marquee Sports, ESPN+, MLB.com Fri., March 15 7:05 p.m. ET Giants at Athletics * NBCS Bay Area, MLB.com Date Time Teams TV Sat., March 16 1:05 p.m. ET Braves at Red Sox NESN, ESN+, MLB.com, MLBN Sat., March 16 1:05 p.m. ET Phillies at Tigers Tigers.tv, ESPN+, MLB.com Sat., March 16 4:05 p.m. ET Blue Jays at Yankees * YES, ESPN+, MLB.com, MLBN Sat., March 16 4:05 p.m. ET Rays at Twins * Bally Sports Sun, MLB.com Sat., March 16 7:10 p.m. ET Dodgers at Angels * Bally Sports West, MLB.com Sat., March 16 7:10 p.m. ET Guardians at Reds * MLB.com Sat., March 16 7:10 p.m. ET Diamondbacks at Rockies Rockies.tv, ESPN+, MLB.com, MLBN Date Time Teams TV Sun., March 17 10:05 a.m. ET Astros at Cardinals MLB.com Sun., March 17 4:05 p.m. ET Brewers at Royals MLB.com

Rosters

Spring Breakout rosters were revealed Thursday, March 7, and any player with MLB rookie eligibility can participate. In other words, players who do not have 130 at-bats, 50 innings, or 45 days on active MLB rosters. Because of that, there are players with some big-league experience on Spring Breakout rosters, which range from 23-27 players in size.

Some notables participating in Spring Breakout: Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday (No. 1 pick in 2022), Pirates righty Paul Skenes (No. 1 pick in 2023), Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews (No. 2 pick in 2023), Cubs righty Cade Horton, Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones, Mets infielder Luisangel Acuña, and Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony. The full Spring Breakout rosters are available here:

Rules

Because Spring Breakout is a showcase, MLB has loosened the rules a bit and is also using the series as an opportunity to showcase some rule changes that may -- may -- be coming to the game in the future. Here's what you need to know about the rules for this new spring prospect showcase.

No extra innings: There will be no extra innings of any kind (regular or with the automatic runner at second base). Spring Breakout games can end in ties.

Strike zone challenge system: A challenge system using the automated strike zone (ABS for automated ball-strike) will be in use. Each team will have three opportunities to challenge a ball-strike call throughout the game. The challenge system was used in some minor leagues last season and also in the 2023 Futures Game.

No three-batter minimum: There is no three-batter minimum for Spring Breakout, which will allow more pitchers to get into the game.

Pitcher re-entry: The pitcher re-entry rule will be in use. That allows a pitcher to exit the game mid-inning, then come back in to start the next inning. This rule is used in spring training to prevent pitchers from running up dangerously high pitch counts in an inning when they're still building up for the season.