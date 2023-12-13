Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced plans for a four-day spring training event to showcase future stars. The series of games will be called Spring Breakout. Each of the 30 MLB franchises will field a team full of prospects, from all levels, to play a series of exhibition games. The first annual Spring Breakout will be held Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17, 2024.

"Spring Breakout will provide a new opportunity to showcase the future stars of the game as they continue on their journey to the Major Leagues," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Our fans will get unique opportunities to meet our best prospects, get autographs, and see the next generation of Major Leaguers up close. We are thrilled that Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and all of our Clubs are working closer than ever to grow the game and to shine a brighter light on our future All-Stars."

The big-league clubs will be part of the experience for most of the event, too, as 12 of the games will be played as part of a doubleheader, paired with MLB spring training games. Twenty-eight of the prospect teams will play one game while two teams (one from Florida spring training and one from Arizona) will double up for the sake of logistics, as there are 15 teams in each state.

Among the highlights are a matchup between the Orioles and the Pirates, which could pit top prospect Jackson Holliday against No. 1 draft pick Paul Skenes, a Twins vs. Rays game that could feature Walker Jenkins and Junior Caminero and the Reds, with Noelvi Marte, against the Rangers, with Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford.

Along with the Futures Game, this seems like the best opportunity for the top MLB prospects to be seen by fans, nationally, and it's a good spot to promote future stars of the game.