The Chicago White Sox will look to continue their recent dominance over the rival Chicago Cubs in interleague action on Sunday Night Baseball. The White Sox (65-46) have won six of their last nine games against the Cubs (52-60), and will be going for the three-game sweep on Sunday. The White Sox have also won four of the last five meetings against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The White Sox have had troubles on the road this season and are 27-26 away from home. The Cubs, meanwhile, are 31-23 at home.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 7:09 p.m. ET. The White Sox have the eighth-best hitting team in MLB and fifth-best in the AL with a .249 team batting average, while the Cubs are 27th in MLB and 14th in the NL at .227. The White Sox are a -172 favorite on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.

White Sox vs. Cubs money line: White Sox -172, Cubs +157

White Sox vs. Cubs run line: White Sox -1.5 (-120)

White Sox vs. Cubs over-under: 10 runs

CWS: The White Sox are 4-0 in their last four Sunday games

CUBS: The over is 4-0-1 in the Cubs' last five games as a home underdog

Why you should back the White Sox

Shortstop Tim Anderson continues to be one of the White Sox's top hitters and recently went 4-for-12 (.333) with a home run and three RBIs in a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. For the season, Anderson is batting .292 with 10 homers, 41 RBIs and 66 runs scored. He has had his moments against the Cubs. In 24 career games against them, Anderson has three doubles and one home run. Ten of his 16 career hits against the Cubs have come at Wrigley Field.

Second baseman Yoan Moncada has also been a thorn in the Cubs' side. In 18 career games against them, he is hitting .242 with four doubles, one triple, two homers and nine RBIs. In Saturday's 4-0 win over the Cubs, he was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. For the season, Moncada is batting .256 with nine homers, 48 RBIs and 48 runs scored.

Why you should back the Cubs

The Cubs are expected to start right-hander Zach Davies (6-8, 4.79 ERA). He has been a dependable starter this season with very few blow-up games. Unfortunately for Davies, he had one of those starts in his last outing when he allowed seven earned runs in four innings pitched at Colorado on Tuesday. But for his few bad games, he has also pitched some gems. One was at Los Angeles when he pitched six innings of no-hit ball against the Dodgers on June 24.

Second baseman David Bote has been hot of late with hits in four of his last five games. In Saturday's 4-0 loss to the White Sox, Bote was 2-for-4 with a double. In 62 games, Bote is hitting .209 with six homers, 29 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He has had success against the White Sox with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 career games against them.

How to make Cubs vs. White Sox picks

