After having their game postponed due to poor field conditions at Cleveland on Sunday, the Chicago White Sox return to action on Monday afternoon when they take on the Kansas City Royals. It is a rescheduled game from the lockout. The White Sox (62-59), who have split their last two series, find themselves just 2 ½ games behind the first-place Guardians in the American League Central. Chicago defeated Cleveland 2-0 on Saturday, while the Royals (49-74) have lost six of seven, including a 3-2 decision at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

First pitch from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox lead the all-time series 430-409, although the Royals hold a 223-196 edge in games played in Kansas City. The White Sox are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Royals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

White Sox vs. Royals money line: Chicago -160, Kansas City +135

White Sox vs. Royals over/under: 8.5 runs

White Sox vs. Royals run line: White Sox -1.5 (+110)

CWS: The White Sox are 4-1 in their last five games against American League Central teams

KC: The Royals are 4-1 in their last five Monday games

Although right-hander Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA) was scheduled to start Sunday's game, due to the length of his warmups, he has reportedly been scratched until Tuesday. Pitching for Chicago on Monday is expected to be right-hander Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.25 ERA). Kopech was the hard-luck loser on Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Houston. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. In his Aug. 12 outing vs. Detroit, he threw six scoreless and hitless innings, walking three and striking out 11.

First baseman Jose Abreu has been red hot. He is one of the White Sox's top hitters, batting .308 with 14 homers, 58 RBI and 66 runs scored. He has hits in seven of his last eight games, going 3-for-7 (.429) with a double and two RBI in the weekend series at Cleveland. In 14 games against Kansas City this year, Abreu is hitting .255 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

Kansas City is expected to send left-hander Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.52 ERA) to the hill. Lynch has pitched well of late and has not allowed more than three earned runs in his last eight appearances. In Wednesday's 4-0 loss at Minnesota, he allowed three earned runs on five hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out two. He had pitched five scoreless innings in his previous outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, walking four and striking out three.

Offensively, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. enters the game with hits in five of his last six, including a 1-for-2 performance on Sunday at Tampa Bay, which included a double and a run batted in. Witt is batting .250 on the season with 16 homers, 60 RBIs and 59 runs scored. In 14 games against Chicago this season, Witt is batting .264 with four doubles, two homers and four RBIs. He also has three stolen bases.

