Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman denies report saying he will definitely opt out of contract after 2019 season
'I feel great here,' he told reporters
Before Wednesday's game against the Rays, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman told reporters that an earlier report stating that he plans to opt-out of his contract with the Yankees this offseason is "completely false." Chapman has the option to exercise his opt-out clause after this season with two years and $30 million guaranteed remaining on his current five-year contract.
A source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that Chapman will definitely exercise his opt-out clause after this season and test free agency. Here's more:
A player who is friendly with Aroldis Chapman predicts the Yankees' closer is "one million percent" going to opt out of his contract at the end of the season.
Chapman, who will pitch next season at 32, would forfeit his remaining $30 million guarantee in the final two years of his current deal – a reasonable gamble, considering that Craig Kimbrel signed a three-year, $43 million deal in June once he no longer was subject to draft-pick compensation.
Even though the Yankees could make Chapman a qualifying offer, it stands to reason that he could get more than $30 million on the open market.
Chapman told reporters that he has not even discussed the matter with his agent, and does not plan to do so until the season ends.
Chapman is having yet another dominant season. His 25 saves are second-best in the league to Padres right-hander Kirby Yates, who has recorded 30. Chapman, 31, earned his sixth All-Star selection last month. He's recorded a 2.45 ERA on the season with 53 strikeouts and 12 walks over 39 appearances.
