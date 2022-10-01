NEW YORK -- New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton exited Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, his former team, with left arm fatigue, the Yankees announced. Britton was making his third appearance back from Tommy John surgery. He walked the only batter he faced, threw three of nine pitches for strikes, and his final pitch sailed to the backstop.

"More than anything, elbow's fine," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game. "I think it's a case where we didn't want to push through something, reach for something that wasn't there, and hurt yourself. Just being out there now in stressful situations and reaching for it, we'll see what we have tomorrow."

Here is Britton's injury. He signaled for the trainer immediately after releasing the pitch:

Britton had Tommy John surgery last September and returned in 12 months, which is a fairly aggressive rehab. These days Tommy John surgery typically comes with a 14-16 month rehab. Britton pushed to return quickly because he wanted to contribute late in the season and potentially the postseason. It's unclear whether he'll be available in October now.

"We'll see where we are tomorrow with him," Boone said. "I think the good thing is he's checking out fine. Hoping it's nothing too serious."

It's not uncommon for pitchers to battle control problems in the early days back from Tommy John surgery, and Britton has walked six of the nine batters he's faced since coming off the injured list. Aroldis Chapman has struggled most of the season and Wandy Peralta is on the injured list with a back issue, leaving the Yankees without a trust high-leverage lefty reliever.

Furthermore, Boone announced Friday that All-Star closer Clay Holmes is dealing with a shoulder issue and is unlikely to pitch the rest of the regular season. He received a cortisone shot and is trending toward being ready for the ALDS. The Yankees have already clinched the AL East title and a Wild Card Series bye. The ALDS begins Oct. 11.

Peralta is expected to return for the final regular season series, and he'll join righties Scott Effross, Jonathan Loáisiga and Lou Trivino in the high leverage mix with Holmes sidelined. Rookie righties Ron Marinaccio and Clarke Schmidt have pitched well and have been auditioning for postseason bullpen roles in recent weeks.

Friday's loss (BAL 2, NYY 1) clinched the AL's No. 1 seed for the Houston Astros and locked the Yankees in as the No. 2 seed. New York is 96-60 with six games remaining.