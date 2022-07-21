The New York Yankees open the second half of the 2022 MLB season on Thursday. The Yankees face the Houston Astros in a doubleheader on the road, with the first game set for a matinee start. New York entered the break with the best record in baseball at 64-28, winning the last two games. Houston has the second-best record in the American League at 59-32 overall.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Houston. The Astros are listed as -125 favorites on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds.

Yankees vs. Astros money line: Astros -125, Yankees +105

Yankees vs. Astros over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+162)

New York: The Yankees are 27-16 in road games

Houston: The Astros are 28-14 in home games

Why you should back the Yankees



The Yankees are absolutely loaded, as evidenced by the best win-loss record in baseball at the All-Star break. New York's pitching staff is tremendous, including the American League's most valuable bullpen in 2022, but the Yankees are also setting the bar high on offense. The Yankees lead the American League with 497 runs scored this season, and New York also leads the league with 157 home runs. New York sits atop the pecking order in walks (367), on-base percentage (.331), slugging percentage (.445) and OPS (.776), with the No. 2 mark in the AL with 63 stolen bases.

The Yankees have quality depth up and down the lineup, but it also helps to have the hottest hitter in baseball in Aaron Judge. Judge is a frontrunner for AL MVP honors in 2022, leading the league with 33 home runs, 74 runs scored, 209 total bases, and a .618 slugging percentage in the first half.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is highly productive on offense with power and patience. The Astros are No. 2 in the American League with 128 home runs, and Houston is in the top three of the league in both walks and strikeout avoidance. Houston has a .318 on-base percentage, ranking in the top third of the AL, and the Astros have a .421 slugging percentage as a team.

On the pitching side, the Astros are also quite prolific, and Houston has a quality starter on the mound in Thursday's game with Cristian Javier. Javier has a 3.22 ERA in 78.1 innings this season, and he is striking out nearly 13 batters per nine innings. Javier also has a 2.64 ERA in home starts, and he can lean on an effective bullpen. Houston's relief corps lead the AL with a 2.66 ERA this season, and Astros relievers are striking out 9.79 batters per nine innings, the second-highest mark in the league.

