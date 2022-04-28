AL East rivals collide when the Baltimore Orioles (6-12) travel to take on the New York Yankees (12-6) in an early-afternoon matchup on Thursday afternoon. New York has been playing well as of late, winning five straight games. Meanwhile, Baltimore is looking to halt its three-game slide. Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 1.20 ERA) is on the hill for Baltimore. On the flip side, righty Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.07 ERA) gets the start for New York.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -230 money-line favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Baltimore is a +195 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Orioles vs. Yankees picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 25-11 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Orioles, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Orioles money line: New York -230, Baltimore +195

Yankees vs. Orioles run-line: New York -1.5 (-115)

Yankees vs. Orioles over-under: 8 runs

BAL: Under is 6-1 in Orioles' last seven vs. American League East

NYY: Yankees are 4-0 in their last four games as favorites

Why you should back the Yankees

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu has a good approach at the plate and makes consistent contact as a hitter. He has good speed and athleticism while playing solid defense. The three-time All-Star has a team-best .322 batting average with two home runs and seven RBIs. On April 26, LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with two singles and two runs scored.

Right fielder Aaron Judge is a big-time slugger with major power. Judge also has a rocket of an arm from the outfield. The three-time All-Star has a batting average of .288 with four home runs and six RBI. He's finished with two-plus hits in back-to-back games. On April 26, Judge went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored.

Why you should back the Orioles

Zimmermann is a crafty lefty who looks to stay ahead of the count. He has an array of pitches including a nasty slider and a nice off-speed curveball. The 27-year-old is 1-0 with an ERA of 1.20. He also has 16 strikeouts. Zimmermann produced two scoreless starts to start the year and tossed six strikeouts in back-to-back games.

Left fielder Austin Hays has the ability to hit for contact and average with a compact swing. Hays generates good bat speed and has terrific bat control. The 26-year-old owes a decent batter's eye and can draw his fair share of walks. Hays has a batting average of .238 with two homers and eight runs batted in. He's tallied a hit in five of his last six games, including going 1-for-3 on April 26 with a three-run home run.

How to make Orioles vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, projecting 8.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Orioles? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Yankees vs. Orioles you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.