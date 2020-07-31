Watch Now: MLB and MLBPA Agree on 7-Inning Double-Headers ( 1:20 )

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox look to duke it out for American League East supremacy on Friday. Since 2016, it has either been the Yankees or Red Sox claiming the division title and both teams have their sights set on it again this season. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium.

Boston and New York finished third and fourth, respectively, in team batting average in 2019. The Red Sox were third at .269, followed by the Yankees at .267. New York is the -180 favorite on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Red Sox. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: New York -180, Boston +165

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 10.5 runs

BOS: Entered play on Thursday with the top team batting average in MLB at .278

NY: Through four games, Giancarlo Stanton had a .533 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees are hoping a healthy Stanton will lead to playoff success this season. If early indications are anything, Stanton is right on track to deliver. Stanton has been on fire and has hits in four of New York's five games this season, including multiple hits in three of those. Stanton also has had a lot of success against Boston through his career. In 24 games against the Red Sox, he is hitting a blistering .341 with seven doubles, one triple, six homers and 18 RBIs with a .637 slugging percentage.

Right-fielder Aaron Judge has a pair of multi-hit games already this season and has also had his moments against Boston. Despite a .230 lifetime average versus the Red Sox, Judge has six doubles, 10 homers and 20 RBIs in 49 games against them. Left-handed closer Zack Britton is also a weapon New York can turn to late in order to shut the door on opponents. He has 146 saves in his career with a 3.07 ERA.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Right-hander Ryan Weber (0-1, 14.73 ERA) will look to bounce back as he makes his second start of the season. He was roughed up by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, allowing six runs over 3 2/3 innings. In 43 career games, including 12 starts, Weber is 3-10 with a 5.34 ERA. He has fared much better against the Yankees. In three games, he is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 0.79 WHIP. In 6 1/3 innings versus New York, he has allowed four hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out four.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. opened the season going 8-for-14 with two RBIs and two walks despite the Red Sox's team struggles. Bradley has had some success in his career against the Yankees. In 102 games, he is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven homers and 34 RBIs with a .419 slugging percentage. He has also swiped eight bases.

How to make Yankees vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says the two starters will combine to allow more than five runs combined, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.