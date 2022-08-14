The New York Yankees (72-42) and the Boston Red Sox (56-59) wrap up their series with a battle on Sunday Night Baseball. Each team has scooped up a 3-2 victory during the first two matchups of the series. Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.69 ERA) will be on the mound for Boston, while Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA) gets the start for New York.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. New York is listed at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -135, Boston +115

Yankees vs. Red Sox run-line: Boston +1.5 (-140)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

NYY: The Yankees are 5-2 in their last seven vs. AL East opponents

BOS: The Red Sox are 9-3 in their last 12 Sunday games

Why you should back the Yankees



The Yankees have been stout on the mound throughout the year. New York's pitching staff and bullpen continue to be lights out for this club. The Yankees are ranked third in the majors in ERA (3.28) and WHIP (1.11). They haven't allowed more than four runs in five straight games.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon owns an impressive frame (6'5, 230 pounds) with a calming composure. Taillon doesn't let much faze him on the mound with his abundance of pitches. The 30-year-old knows how to set batters up well and consistently freeze them. He's 11-2 on the year with an ERA of 3.95. In his last matchup against Boston, he racked up five strikeouts and gave up one earned run.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is an impactful player with superb instincts. Devers owns a smooth glove and solid throwing arm from the corner. The two-time All-Star has the pitch recognition skills needed to thrive. Devers is 12th in the majors in batting average (.303), sixth in OPS (.930), and tied for eighth in doubles (31).

Left fielder Alex Verdugo has been an athletic playmaker for Boston. Verdugo has the speed to cover plenty of ground in the outfield. The 26-year-old is patient at the dish and will draw his fair share of walks. Verdugo's bat speed is above-average, allowing him to quickly turn on any pitch. He's batting .277 with seven home runs and 54 RBI. On Aug. 13, he went 2-for-2 with a double.

