The third game of the series between the New York Yankees (61-23) and the Boston Red Sox (45-39) gets underway on Saturday night. New York is on a three-game winning streak, including two straight wins against Boston. Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA) starts for New York. Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04 ERA) is on the hill for Boston.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is the -160 money-line favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +135 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -160, Boston +135

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: New York -1.5 (-105)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 9 runs

NYY: Over is 4-0 in Yankees' last four vs. American League East

BOS: Red Sox are 5-1 in their last six during Game 3 of a series

Why you should back the Red Sox

Left fielder Alex Verdugo is a terrific athlete who is able to cover a lot of ground in the outfield. Verdugo has excellent pitch recognition and can draw his fair share of walks. The 26-year-old is batting .253 with six home runs and 43 RBIs. On July 4, he went 1-for-4 with a single.

Second baseman Trevor Story is an outstanding hitter with the hips and bat speed to quickly turn on a pitch. Story has displayed power and has the ability to drive in runs. The two-time All-Star has belted 15 home runs and 55 RBIs. In his last matchup, Story hammered a solo home run.

Why you should back the Yankees

Second baseman Gleyber Torres is an all-around stud. Torres is a rangy defender who has superb instincts and awareness on the diamond. The two-time All-Star has been a pure hitter with power to all parts of the field. Torres owns a batting average of .269 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs. In his last outing, he went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson is a stellar offensive talent with amazing patience at the plate. Donaldson plays sound defense in the corner and doesn't make many mistakes on that end. He also has the strength to drive the ball out of the park. Over his past three games, Donaldson has gone 5-for-13 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

