The hits keep on coming for Bellator MMA. The promotion capped off its Featherweight World Grand Prix in July by crowning a new champion when AJ McKee stopped two-division king Patricio Pitbull in the first round by submission. McKee is arguably the hottest fighter in the division now with a perfect 18-0 record while streaking to the title -- and collecting the $1 million prize.

The Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals are set as champion Vadim Nemkov will take on Corey Anderson later this year or in early 2022. Nemkov survived an early blow from late replacement Julius Anglickas to score a fourth-round submission in the semifinals while Anderson finished current heavyweight champ Ryan Bader in under a minute.

Plus, a new champ has been crowned at lightweight with Patricky Pitbull earning the vacant title over Peter Queally in Dublin. Pitbull, who got the opportunity after his brother vacated the belt, sits atop the 155-pound division after a long career spent grinding to get the chance.

Now, the promotion looks to close out the year with a few of its big names in action.

Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis looks to make his first title defense against former Bellator and RIZIN 135-pound king Kyoji Horiguchi on Dec. 3. Pettis earned the belt with a decisive win over Juan Archuleta in May. Horiguchi, who has only fought under the promotional banner once, earned the title with a win over Darrion Caldwell in June 2019. The bout was a rematch of the two meeting on New Year's Eve 2018 where Horiguchi was also successful in stopping Caldwell.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule