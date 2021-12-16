UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first six months of the new year have been no different.

We've seen new champions crowned, current titleholders turn back challengers and a pair of non-title main events steal the show on PPV. Dustin Poirier got revenge against Conor McGregor in January with a second-round TKO after the Irishman won the first meeting in 2014. Then in July, Poirier was on his way to winning the first round of the trilogy when McGregor's leg snapped underneath him. The two, along with Dana White, have already said a fourth fight will likely happen.

Now, there's just one fight card left in 2021 with heavyweights getting the top billing. Former title challenger Derrick Lewis takes on rising contender Chris Daukaus in the main event from Las Vegas at UFC Fight Night. Lewis ripped off four straight wins before coming up short against Ciryl Gane for the interim title earlier this year. Daukaus, meanwhile, has ripped off four straight TKO victories to start his UFC career.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule