The UFC is taking a short break from action before returning to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for a Fight Night card on Oct. 7. Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green headlines the promotion's next event.

Dawson vs. Green is far from the promotion's most exciting television ranking. Dawson is worthy of his status as the UFC's official No. 10 ranked lightweight. The American Top Team product is a sublime submission threat with stifling ground control. A fight against a charismatic, hardcore fan-favorite like Green has some value in terms of fanfare but won't do much to improve his standing in the division. Green is coming off a technical submission win over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, the latter of whom has suffered six consecutive losses.

The UFC is back inside the Apex the following week with another lackluster Fight Night headlined by Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza. Then it's onto the good stuff. The promotion then treks to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294 on Oct. 21. The pay-per-view is headlined by a UFC lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. An anticipated middleweight fight pitting Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev is also set for UFC 294.

Upcoming UFC Schedule