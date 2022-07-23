The Bellator 283 main event between Jason Jackson and former welterweight champion Douglas Lima was a clash of 170-pounders trending in opposite directions. After Lima won the Welterweight World Grand Prix in October 2019, he had lost three straight fights while Jackson was riding a five-fight winning streak. Ultimately, momentum carried the day at Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Washington as Jackson's wrestling carried him to a clear unanimous decision victory.

While Lima seemed interested in focusing on his leg kicks early in the fight, it only took slightly more than 90 seconds for Jackson to score the first takedown of the fight, putting Lima on the floor with surprising ease. After that turned into dominance on the ground for Jackson, it seemed the blueprint had been laid out.

In the second, Jackson again scored takedowns and controlled the action but suffered a very scary moment when Lima landed a big upkick that seemed to rock Jackson. While Lima was able to land a flurry of hammerfists off his back in the moment, Jackson recovered and was able to continue controlling the fight with his top control and ground and pound.

By Round 4, Lima was cut above his eye as he seemed to accept Jackson's success in executing takedowns and easily remaining in top position.

Nothing much changed throughout the fight as Jackson avoided damage on the feet, closed distance and put Lima on the ground round after round. Once on the floor, Lima would offer next to nothing off his back, not threatening with submissions or trying to work his way back to his feet.

After the conclusion of the fight, there was no drama as the fight went to the scorecards. As expected, Jackson took the decision by a trio of wide scorecards all of which read 50-45.

After the fight, Jackson said that he wanted the winner of welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov and interim champ Logan Storley, who are expected to clash to unify the titles. Jackson, claiming there is no one else left to fight to earn a title shot, also brushed off a potential bout with Michael "Venom" Page as a bout for the future.