Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee will again be in the Bellator cage on the same night. The two are set to enter the cage at Bellator 286, though the rivals won't be facing each other this time around. Pitbull is set to defend his featherweight championship against Adam Borics in the main event while AJ McKee will make his debut as a lightweight against Spike Carlyle in the co-feature. The event will take place in Los Angeles on Oct. 1.

Pitbull, who is also a former lightweight champion, won the featherweight title for the third time in his last outing, defeating McKee at Bellator 277. One fight prior, McKee defeated Pitbull by submission in less than two minutes, winning the first title of his career as he expanded his record to 18-0.

Borics is 18-1 in his career. Since losing to Darrion Caldwell in January 2020, Borics has ripped off four consecutive decision victories. His most recent outing was a unanimous decision Mads Burnell in March.

"I'm very excited to fight in my second home, Los Angeles. I love this place," Pitbull told CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday. "Adam Borics is a very talented guy and I'm excited to fight him. He's a kickboxer, but in his last fight, he showed he's more complete. I know it's going to be a great victory to me."

All of McKee's professional fights have taken place in the Bellator cage, where he established himself as one of the top 145-pound fighters in the world. He ran through the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix, finishing every opponent along the way, including his title-winning performance against Pitbull.

Now, having suffered his first career loss, McKee is turning his attention to a new division, jumping up 10 pounds to lightweight. He faces Carlyle, a fighter who has competed for the UFC and Rizin, in addition to the Bellator cage.

Carlyle enters the fight with McKee riding a five-fight winning streak, all of which have come by stoppage.