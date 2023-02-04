"The Last Emperor" walks to the cage one final time on Saturday night when Fedor Emelianenko fights the last fight of his career against heavyweight champion Ryan Bader at Bellator 290. The event will air live on CBS, marking the first time since 2010 that the network has aired a mixed martial arts card.

In 2019, Bader defeated Emelianenko by TKO in just 35 seconds, capturing the heavyweight title and winning the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The win also made Bader a two-division champion at the time, though he has since lost the light heavyweight title.

The co-main event features middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defending his title against Anatoly Tokov.

How to watch Bellator 290 prelims

Date: Feb. 4 | Location: Kia Forum -- Inglewood, California

Start time: 6 p.m. ET for prelims

Stream: YouTube (watch here)

How to watch Bellator 290 main card

Date: Feb. 4 | Location: Kia Forum -- Inglewood, California

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount Plus

