Bellator is doubling up on championship fights. Yaroslav Amosov and Sergio Pettis will defend their welterweight and bantamweight titles, respectively, at Bellator 301 taking place inside Chicago's Wintrust Arena on Nov. 17, the promotion announced on Wednesday.

Amosov will defend his welterweight crown against Jason Jackson, currently ranked No. 2 in Bellator's official welterweight rankings. Pettis meets interim bantamweight champion Mix in a title unification match.

Amosov (27-0) is coming off a dominant welterweight title unification win over former interim champion Logan Storley at Bellator 291 in February. It marked Amosov's first fight in nearly two years, during which time he returned to Ukraine to defend his country from invading Russian forces. Jackson (16-4) is on the best run of his career. A six-fight winning streak includes wins over former Bellator champion Douglas Lima, former UFC champion Benson Henderson, Bellator title challenger Neiman Gracie and Strikeforce title challenger Paul Daley.

Pettis (23-5) leveled up in a big way following an 18-month layoff due to injury. Pettis successfully defended his title against former two-division champion Patricio Pitbull in June. Pitbull is considered the all-time greatest Bellator fighter, but Pettis won by a sizeable margin on the scorecards. Pettis turns his attention to the interim champion in Mix (18-1), who captured that title with a Knockout of the Year contender against Raufeon Stots in April. Mix also claimed $1 million in the finals of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix.

Two additional fights will round out the main card: Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy, and a rematch between rivals Stots and Danny Sabatello. Stots defeated Sabatello in December, defending his interim bantamweight title and qualifying for the Grand Prix finals.