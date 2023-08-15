Fabian Edwards looks to add more gold to the family's trophy case as he challenges Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen at Bellator 299. Eblen vs. Edwards headlines the event from Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Sept. 23 followed shortly after by Bellator 300.

Edwards, the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, secured his title shot by defeating former middleweight champ Gegard Mousasi. Eblen is a perfect 13-0 and is coming off his first successful title defense against Anatoly Tokov after taking the title from Mousasi last year. The card also welcomes back Aaron Pico as he battles Pedro Carvalho in a fight that could crown the next featherweight title contender.

Bellator celebrates 300 events just two weeks later. The promotion has an incredibly rare four title cards lined up on one card. Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell, women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano, lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus and women's flyweight champ Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane have all been announced. Nurmagomedov vs. Primus is notably a semifinals bout in the $1 million Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule