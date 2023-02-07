Bellator MMA presents the sequel to an all-time great fight and kicks off another Grand Prix. Bellator has four events on the schedule in the aftermath of their CBS debut, which saw Ryan Bader retain his heavyweight crown in stopping the legendary Fedor Emelianenko for a second time.

Yaroslov Amosov makes the first defense of his welterweight world title against interim champion Logan Storley in Dublin on Feb 25. The familiar foes fought an instant classic in their days as contenders. Amosov (26-0) took the split decision and squeaked by with his perfect record intact. For Storley (14-1), the fight is an opportunity to avenge his only career loss. Amosov has been out of action since winning the title as he returned home to fight in Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

The Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix kicks off in March with two champions from different eras. Usman Nurmagomedov defends his newly claimed lightweight championship against former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the tournament's opening round. Another Lightweight Grand Prix match-up between Tofiq Musayev and Alexander Shabliy is also set for the SAP Center in San Jose.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule