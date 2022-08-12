Claire Lopez and Camila Rivarola look to continue their winning ways under the Combate Global on Friday night. Lopez vs. Rivarola headlines the promotion's return to Miami, Florida.

Lopez (6-4) seeks the first winning streak since her debut run. Lopez enters with a TKO and unanimous decision in her last two fights. Rivarola (4-3-1) bounced back from a loss to secure a decision win over the significantly more experienced Stephanie Frausto. Lopez is a reliable finisher who has won all but one of her fights by knockout or submission.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The co-main event features undefeated fighters Flor Chavez, representing Mexico City, and Arizona's Rosselyn Chavira. Both women made their Combate debuts in their last fight.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Claire Lopez vs. Camila Rivarola, women's strawweight



Flor Chavez vs. Rosselyn Chavira, women's flyweight



Yessica Ortega vs. Dee Begley, women's flyweight



Melissa Gomez vs. Elizabeth Avila, women's atomweight



Aitana Alvarez vs. Tyler Schaefer, flyweight*



*Denotes postlim bout

Combate Global info