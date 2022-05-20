Luiz Gomez and Javier Reyes are riding high heading into Combate Global on May 20. Gomez and Reyes put winning streaks on the line in Miami.

Gomez (9-5) bounced back from a rough three-fight losing skid by winning back-to-back fights. A fighter without fear of opposition, this "Contender Series" veteran has fought UFC names Dan Ige, Sodiq Yusuff, Chase Hooper and Herbert Burns, plus undefeated and touted regional prospect Jason Soares. Reyes, the man seeking to deny Gomez of a fresh winning streak, enters Friday's card riding three consecutive finishes. A diverse finisher, Reyes has four wins via knockout and six by submission.

The co-main event welcomes pro debutants Melissa Gomez and Jharley Reyes, the latter of whom had a semi-viral moment in 2018 when she tapped out a male opponent as a teenager. Also on the card, UFC veteran Jordan Espinosa makes his Combate Global debut against Jose Zarauz.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Luis Gomez vs. Javier Reyes, featherweight

Melissa Gomez vs. Jharely Reyes, women's atomweight



Pablo Caballero vs. Ernesto Ibarra, bantamweight

Jimmy Sandlin vs. Ivan Castillo, 168-pounds catchweight



Jose Zarauz vs. Jordan Espinosa, bantamweight

Cesar Hernandez-Arauz vs. Carlos Reyes, flyweight

Combate Global info