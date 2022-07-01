Combate Global returns to action on Friday with another exciting five-fight card headlined by one of the organization's top prospects on Paramount+. Ramiro Jimenez is a 23-year-old Mexican fighter with a 5-0 record who will make his long-awaited return to La Jaula to take on Devante Sewell (9-7). Jimenez has won four of his five career fights in the first round and needed 67 seconds or less to earn TKOs in his last two bouts with Combate. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The co-main event will feature Ana Palacios (6-1) vs. Bo Hyun Park (4-1) in a women's atomweight bout. Palacios is coming off a second-round submission win in her last fight, while Park is the current Double G women's atomweight champion after back-to-back wins by rear-naked choke. The third bout on the main Combate Global fight card will feature Joey Ruquet (7-4) vs. Joe Murphy (8-5) in a bantamweight battle. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for July 1 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Bo Hyun Park over Ana Palacios in a women's atomweight bout. This will be Palacios' sixth fight in Combate Global and she's riding a four-fight winning streak into La Jaula, but this will be her toughest test yet as she takes on the Korean champion.

Park is an aggressive striker who will spend the majority of her fight throwing punches and kicks in the middle of the cage, but she looks poised when the fight goes to the ground as well. Three of her four career victories have come by submission and while Gombas believes that both women have bright futures with the promotion, he's leaning towards Park to score the win. Stream the match on Paramount+ now.

July 1 Combate Global fight card

Ramiro Jimenez (5-0) vs. Devante Sewell (9-7)

Ana Palacios (6-1) vs. Bo Hyun Park (4-1)

Joey Ruquet (7-4) vs. Joe Murphy (8-5)

Carlos Briseno (13-3) vs. Andrew Whitney (16-10)

Melissa Amaya (3-0) vs. Naomi Tataroglu (3-3)

