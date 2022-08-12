The Combate Global season will continue Friday on Paramount+ with five fights from La Jaula in Miami. It's an all-female card that will be headlined by former training partners doing battle in the Combate Global main event. France's Claire Lopez (6-4) will take on Uruguay's Camila Rivarola (4-3-1), and the combatants will have to vary their fighting styles after they sparred together years ago. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The co-main event will feature undefeated prospects Rosselyn Chavira (2-0) against Flor Chavez (1-0). The other bout on the main Combate Global card will feature Dee Begley (2-1) of Dublin, Ireland against Mexico City's Yessica Ortega (1-2). The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, August 12

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for Aug. 12 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's card, Gombas is picking Rosselyn Chavira to get the win in a women's flyweight bout against Flor Chavez. Chavira won her Combate Global debut with a see-saw split-decision win over Tyler Schaefer last December, while Chavez made her professional debut with a win over Blanca Marquez in April. However, Gombas sees more potential in Chavira with a rear-naked choke finish on her resume.

"This is a battle of undefeated prospects. Chavez is only 21 years old and I believe she has the higher ceiling in MMA. I expect her to be improving every fight and think she could possibly even finish Chavira late," Gombas told SportsLine. Stream the card on Paramount+ now.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

August 12 Combate Global fight card

