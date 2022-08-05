The Combate Global season will continue Friday on Paramount+ with five fights from La Jaula in Miami. The main event will feature the No. 2-ranked lightweight in the company Cristian Perez against No. 7 Samuel Alvarez. Perez (9-1) is one of the best prospects in Combate after winning "Fighter of the Year" in 2021 after competing six times for the company while Alvarez is coming off a split-decision win over Jordan Beltran in May. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The co-main event will feature Claudia Diaz (18-11-1) against Andrea Amaro (2-2-2) in a women's strawweight matchup. The third fight on the main Combate Global card will feature Ivan Castillo (22-15) against Vernon Ramos (7-1) in a175-pound catchweight battle between two seasoned veterans. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, August 5

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Top Combate Global picks for Aug. 5 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's card, Gombas is picking Claudia Diaz over Andrea Amaro in a women's strawweight bout. Diaz is a Spanish fighter who trained in Thailand and she's expected to use her extensive Muay Thai background to control the fight and after training in jiu-jitsu with Daniel Valverde in Miami she's expected to have a few new tricks up her sleeve on Friday.

"Claudia Diaz is a Muay Thai champion who has more than 30 pro fights," Gombas told SportsLine. "She is much more experienced than her opponent, Andrea Amaro. Amaro is getting better fast and has a bright future in MMA, but I think this is too much, too soon for her."

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

August 5 Combate Global fight card

