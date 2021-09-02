Combate Global is putting on another exciting fight card in Miami on Friday night. There are seven bouts on the Combate Global fight card, headlined by Ricky Bandejas (14-5) vs. Kevin Cordero (11-2). Bandejas is coming off an impressive Combate debut on Aug. 6 in which he notched a unanimous decision win over Terry Bartholomew, while Cordero is an up-and-coming Spanish prospect with five consecutive wins via stoppage.

Also on the card is veteran lightweight Joziro Boye (17-6-1) against Majdeddine Ayadi (10-3). Boye has won eight of his last nine bouts with five knockouts in that span, while Ayadi has collected eight of his 10 wins via submission. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

Date: Friday, Sept. 3

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Combate Global picks for Sept. 3 fight card in Miami

Before you tune in to Friday's fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Ian Parker. A former fighter who's been in the industry for more than 15 years, Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

For the Combate Global fight card on Sept. 3, Parker is backing Eduardo "Cyborg" Torres to stay unbeaten in a bantamweight matchup against Nohelin "Suave" Hernandez. Torres is a 26-year-old Chilean who has proven throughout his six-year professional career that he has an adaptable style.

He's won three fights by knockout, three by submission and five via decision. Hernandez is a 27-year-old American who has lost his last three fights, including two in the UFC and one in the Combate Global Bantamweight Tournament back in May. Hernandez lost both of his UFC bouts via rear-naked choke and Parker sees that as the glaring hole in his fight game.

"Eduardo Torres will be looking to keep his undefeated streak going as he takes on Nohelin Hernandez," Parker told SportsLine. "I believe Torres gets it done with his submission game, especially because that is where Hernandez seems to struggle."

Watch Combate Global in Miami

Combate Global fight card

Ricky Bandejas vs. Kevin Cordero

Eduardo Torres vs. Nohelin Hernandez

Gerardo Graniel vs. Roger Blanque

Gloria Bravo vs. Jade Jorand

Enrique Gonzalez vs. Jean Marc Howell

Sergio Sosa vs. Sam Kilmer

Joziro Boye vs. Majdeddine Ayadi