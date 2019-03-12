Conor McGregor arrested in Miami Beach on felony robbery charge after allegedly smashing phone

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was arrested Monday night in Miami Beach and charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief. According to the arrest report acquired by the Miami Herald, Miami Beach police say McGregor (21-4) smashed a fan's phone outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, home to the LIV nightclub, just past 5 a.m ET. After the fan tried taking a photo, McGregor allegedly "slapped" the phone out of his hand and stomped on it multiple times.

The 30-year-old McGregor, who hasn't fought since ending a two-year layoff in an October loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, reportedly picked up the phone -- valued at $1,000 -- and took it with him as he walked away.

Although McGregor was not arrested at the scene, the incident was captured on surveillance video. Detectives later apprehended the native of Ireland at a Miami Beach home and booked him into Miami-Dade jail.

The arrest comes just days after McGregor completed five days of community service doing manual labor at a pair of Brooklyn churches in connection with a pair of felony charges he was arrested on last April. McGregor attacked a bus filled with UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov, at the Barclays Center just days before UFC 223.

McGregor went on to plead guilty to disorderly conduct and, in addition to the community service, was forced to attend three days of anger management courses.