UFC champion Conor McGregor is taking his talents to Hollywood. McGregor will star in a remake of the movie "Road House," Amazon Studios announced on Wednesday. He will be acting alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who will be playing the main character in the latest version of the '80s action film.

The movie will follow Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys and "soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise," according to the press release. McGregor's character has not been disclosed yet, but he's expected to play an original character and not himself.

The cast also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Lukas Gage. The original movie came out in 1989 and was directed by Rowdy Herrington with Patrick Swayze as the leading actor.

McGregor has already established his legacy in the sports world with multiple accomplishments, including becoming the first-ever double champion in UFC history when he defeated Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016. His acting debut is not meant as a career change, though. This will be a side project for McGregor, who is still in the process of recovering from a broken leg he sustained last summer in a fight against Dustin Poirier.

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of 'Road House', a beloved classic," said McGregor's spokesperson, Karen J. Kessler. "While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire."

He is not the first professional fighter to venture into the big screen. Kamaru Usman made the cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is set to come out in November. Another example is Ronda Rousey, who left the sport in 2018 but started appearing in films long before hanging up the gloves. She has been in a handful of films, including "Furious 7" and "Entourage" in 2015, and "Mile 22" in 2018.

Production for Road House is set to begin in the Dominican Republic later in August.