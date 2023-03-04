During his time away from mixed martial arts, Jon Jones says he lived a low-key existence that focused on family and self-improvement. The former light heavyweight champ returns to the cage for the first time in three years Saturday when he faces top-ranked contender Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. Their five-round battle headlines the main UFC 285 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jones stepped away from the sport after his February 2020 light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes, which he won by a narrow decision. He purposely kept a low profile during his absence from the sport, but told the media this week that he feels fresh mentally and physically and is prepared to build on his legacy by winning another title.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane preview

Jones, who has had his share of trouble outside of the cage, has long been one of the sport's most polarizing figures. But nearly every analyst and ardent MMA observer agrees he belongs on the short list as among the greatest of all time, and he occupies the top spot for the majority of MMA historians. Others in the conversation include former welterweight champion Georges St.-Pierre and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired with an undefeated record in 2020.

Jones (26-1-1) saw his only professional defeat come by disqualification, though close decisions against Reyes and Thiago Santos in his last two appearances had some observers suggesting he had either lost his edge or the competition had evolved, or some combination.

The 35-year-old New York native announced he was vacating the light heavyweight division to focus on a move to heavyweight with the goal of becoming a two-division champion. He reportedly coveted a fight with former champion Francis Ngannou, but negotiations fell apart because the fighters couldn't come to terms with timing and both were unhappy with the purse offers from the UFC. Ngannou has since left the UFC and is now a free agent.

In his last UFC appearance, Ngannou overcame an early two-round deficit and used his wrestling to earn a decision win over Gane (11-1), handing the French fighter his first professional defeat. Gane responded with a third-round knockout of Tai Tuivasa in September of last year.

Coincidentally, Gane has often been compared to Jones because of his athleticism, versatility and mastery of multiple disciplines. When Jones announced he was ready to return, the UFC immediately matched him against Gane to compete for the vacant title. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

Top UFC 285 picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 285 selections here: He is backing Amanda Ribas (-120) to get her hand raised against Viviane Araujo (+100) in a matchup of women's flyweight contenders on the preliminary card. The winner could be in line for a title shot in the top-heavy division.

Araujo (11-4) is a versatile fighter who has four submissions and three knockouts on her resume. The 36-year-old Brazilian went 1-1 in two outings in 2022, which included a decision loss to fellow contender Alexa Grasso in an October UFC Fight Night main event, her first headlining appearance with the promotion.

Ribas (11-3) is a grappling specialist who emerged as a contender by winning her first four UFC outings. But the 29-year-old Brazilian has dropped two of her past three and is hoping to bounce back from a split-decision defeat to Katlyn Chookagian last May.

"The real advantage in this fight is Ribas' grappling. Araujo has solid takedown defense, but at some point, I see Ribas having her way with the grappling and taking control of the fight," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

UFC 285 odds, fight card

Jon Jones (-170) vs. Ciryl Gane (+145)

Valentina Shevchenko (-600) vs. Alexa Grasso (+450)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-500) vs. Geoff Neal (+380)

Mateusz Gamrot (-210) vs. Jalin Turner (+175)

Bo Nickal (-1,700) vs. Jamie Pickett (+950)

Dricus Du Plessis (-240) vs. Derek Brunson (+200)

Amanda Ribas (-120) vs. Viviane Araujo (+100)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-145) vs. Julian Marquez (+125)

Cameron Saaiman (-275) vs. Mana Martinez (+225)

Tabatha Ricci (-265) vs. Jessica Penne (+225)

Farid Basharat (-480) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (+360)

Cody Garbrandt (-165) vs. Trevin Jones (+145)

Ian Garry (-550) vs. Kenan Song (+400)