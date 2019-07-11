Jorge Masvidal calls for next fight to be against Kamaru Usman or Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal is continuing his celebratory tour after scoring the fastest knockout in UFC history at UFC 239 in Las Vegas. Masvidal, riding high off his flying knee TKO of Ben Askren, believes he should be next in line for the welterweight title after years of grinding to get to this point, but "Gamebred" does have one other name in mind should Usman remain idle.

"Definitely the title, definitely Kamaru Usman interests me. He's got the title and that's what I want but he's always having injuries and things are happening," Masvidal said in an interview on "The Dan LeBatard Show" on Thursday. "Another guy that interests me because it's just a fight that if we made it, it's going to sell a lot and I'm going to get the money that I deserve and you can see you put me in there in a fight and I'm going to fight. I'm going to give you what the fans. I've never pulled out of a fight.

"I want [Conor] McGregor. I want to break his face. I think that's an easy paycheck. He's got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don't see it going his way if I'm honest with you."

Usman has been sidelined since earning the welterweight title in March with a win over Tyron Woodley while recovering from foot surgery. He is expected to be ready for action again in November, but if UFC wants to capitalize on the growing star of McGregor, could they consider booking the fight as a PPV headliner even without a title on the line?

"I think either/or, equal out to big, big checks so I'm happy with either/or," Masvidal said. "I think Conor's a bigger check so I wouldn't mind Conor. I want to put money away in the bank.

"He backs down. He taps. I've never tapped in my whole entire career," Masvidal said about McGregor. "He's tapped a couple times so that's backing down in my book. It's something I've never done and I feel like I'd break him. It would be an easy fight.