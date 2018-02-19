LOOK: Nate Diaz nearly lights a huge blunt on live TV at UFC Fight Night Austin
Diaz is not stranger to pot, although lighting up on camera may be a new one
At least one person had a good time at UFC Fight Night Austin on Sunday. Nate Diaz was in attendance for the event and he got on the screen for all of about six seconds, and he absolutely made the most of it. In response to seeing himself on TV, Diaz throws up a sign, grabs a blunt out of his pocket, and nearly lights it before the camera quickly cut away, but the damage was done.
The best part is definitely the reactions to him, including over-the-shoulder kid:
Which is reminiscent of this:
And the girl who is way too used to this happening at these events.
Diaz is no stranger to pot. He said that he vaped cannabis in a press conference and got absolutely PAID for that admission down the road. He and his brother Nick are known smokers, with Nick having been busted a few times.
With all of that being said, it's no surprise that Nate would do this on camera. The only remaining question is when he would have lit that up if the camera had never gone to him. Lucky for him, he got his shot and took it.
