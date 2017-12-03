UFC 218 results: Francis Ngannou flattens Alistair Overeem with vicious KO

Francis Ngannou's power is so sickening, the UFC has yet to produce an opponent capable of finding out whether he's a complete fighter.

After watching veteran heavyweight Alistair Overeem violently succumb to being knocked out cold by one punch on Saturday at UFC 218, it's a question we aren't any closer to finding out.

Ngannou (11-1), a native of Cameroon who fights out of France, secured a shot at Stipe Miocic's UFC heavyweight title after recording a violent first-round knockout in the co-main event at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit.

"I feel very good, very good," Ngannou said. "I will get the title shot against Stipe because I am the winner. I'm ready for that. I'm more ready than ever."

Overeem (43-16), who was knocked out in the opening round by Miocic in 2016, found the same fate against Ngannou. This time the result was even scarier as Overeem, after connecting with a left hook to the side of Ngannou's head, ate a counter left hook to the chin that snapped his head back and instantly removed him from his senses.

The 6-foot-5 Ngannou needed just under two minutes to dispose of Overeem, who was fighting professionally for the 60th time. The gap in experience never became an issue although the 31-year-old Ngannou stayed poised throughout and avoided a wild left hook attempt from Overeem to open the match.

With the victory, his sixth stoppage in six fights to open his UFC career, Ngannou joined an exclusive club which includes former champions Rich Franklin, Ronda Rousey and Rich Franklin.