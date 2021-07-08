UFC 264 is almost here. The marquee PPV event of the summer is just days away as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier put in their final preparations for the main event on Saturday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But before they meet in the Octagon, the two fighters will hold court at a press conference inside the arena with fans in attendance. It will be the first time the two fighters have been in close proximity since Poirier scored the shocking second-round TKO of McGregor in January. Now, the two prepare to settle the score, but both will tick up the mind games with verbal taunts and jabs on Thursday evening.

You can watch the UFC 264 press conference live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a massive preview of UFC 264 live from Las Vegas below.