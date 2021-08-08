A new top contender was crowned in Houston on Saturday night, just not the one fans were hoping to see. Ciryl Gane earned the interim heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 265 with a third-round TKO of hometown hero Derrick Lewis. Gane looked the part of top contender by breaking down the veteran with leg kicks and jabs before going in for the finish in the third round. He also ran his record to a perfect 10-0.

Now, all eyes shift toward a potential showdown with full champion Francis Ngannou, whom Gane used to train with briefly at the beginning of his career in France. Ngannou earned the full title in March with a destructive TKO of Stipe Miocic.

Elsewhere on the card, Jose Aldo looked anything but old in his showdown with Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event. The former featherweight king battled and boxed to near perfection against his fellow Brazilian as he earned a second straight victory in the bantamweight division. At 34, he could still be a factor in the title picture at 135. Plus, Vicente Luque continues to finish everyone in his path as he stopped Michael Chiesa with a D'Arce choke in the first round of their welterweight showdown. Luque is now 14-3 in the UFC with an astounding 13 of those victories coming by stoppage.

Below is the full results from UFC 265 in Houston as well as CBS Sports' complete coverage of the week that was in the lead up to the interim heavyweight title fight. Thank you for checking us out all week long, we'll see you next time.

UFC 265 fight card, results

Ciryl Gane (ic) def. Derrick Lewis via third-round TKO (punches)

Jose Aldo def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Vicente Luque def. Michael Chiesa via first-round submission (D'Arce choke)

Tecia Torres def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Song Yadong def. Casey Kenney via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Rafael Fiziev def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Vince Morales def. Drako Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alonzo Menifield def. Ed Herman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jessica Penne def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via first-round submission (armbar)

Manel Kape def. Ode Osbourne via first-round TKO (knee and punches)

Miles Johns def. Anderson Dos Santos via third-round knockout (punch)

Melissa Gatto def. Victoria Leonardo via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage)



Johnny Munoz Jr. def. Jamey Simmons via second-round submission (rear naked choke)

UFC 265 info

Date: Aug. 7

Aug. 7 Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Toyota Center -- Houston Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims)

