Two title fights highlight the UFC 275 card Saturday, anchored by light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira making his first title defense against second-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka in the main event. The pay-per-view main fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Teixeira waited more than seven years between title shots but made the most of his second opportunity last October when he submitted former titleholder Jan Blachowicz to become the champion. His first defense comes against a celebrated prospect in the powerful Prochazka, who dominated the competition in various promotions before joining the UFC two years ago.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka preview

Teixeira (33-7) has long been regarded as one of the most prolific grapplers to ever wear the UFC uniform, and his expertise in that discipline has allowed him to reach the apex of his career at age 42. Although he can still hold his own in the stand-up game, the Brazilian has made it a priority to get his opponents to the mat and, once he does, they are usually doomed.

Teixeira submitted the battle-tested Blachowicz with little trouble, and he also submitted rising prospects Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba as part of a five-fight winning streak that earned him his second title shot.

The champion will again need to rely on his ground game to beat Prochazka (28-3-1), who is a feared striker and one of the most anticipated UFC free-agent signees in recent memory.

The 29-year-old Czech Republic native has 25 knockouts among his 28 career victories, and he became a dominant champion in the respected Rizin promotion. His last fight with Rizin resulted in a first-round knockout of UFC alum C.B. Dollaway, and Prochazka was immediately pressed into action against top-five competition in the UFC.

Last May, he overcame some early adversity in a title-eliminator against recent title challenger Dominick Reyes and stopped Reyes in the second round of a see-saw brawl that saw both combatants earn Fight of the Night bonuses. See who to back here.

He is going with Manel Kape (-230) to get the nod against Rogerio Bontorin (+195) in a matchup of flyweight prospects on the main card.

Kape (17-6) is a power puncher who has seen 11 of his 17 MMA wins come by knockout, including his last two against fellow UFC prospects.

Bontorin (16-4-2) is a grappling specialist who was once a highly regarded prospect but has lost three straight against top-tier competition. In January he lost a split decision to Brandon Royval, who is now ranked No. 5.

"I don't see Bontorin having anything to offer on the feet, but he should have a decent edge on the ground. I anticipate this fight mainly taking place on the feet so I will take Kape," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 275 odds, fight card

Jiri Prochazka (-200) vs. Glover Teixeira (+175)

Valentina Shevchenko (-700) vs. Taila Santos (+500)

Weili Zhang (-160) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+140)

Seung Woo Choi (-240) vs. Joshua Culibao (+200)

Joselyne Edwards (-170) vs. Ramona Pascual (+150)

Batgerel Danaa (-145) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+125)

Steve Garcia (-170) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (+150)

Brendan Allen (-260) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+220)

Andre Fialho (-145) vs. Jake Matthews (+125)

Silvana Gomez Juarez (-155) vs. Na Liang (+135)

Jack Della Maddalena (-150) vs. Ramazan Emeev (+130)

Manel Kape (-230) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+195)