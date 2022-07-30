A pair of titles are at stake on Saturday night in Dallas when UFC 277 hits the American Airlines Center. UFC is back in Texas with a loaded fight card set and a pair of rematches atop the marquee.

Women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will look to make it two wins over the consensus G.O.A.T. of women's MMA when she battles Amanda Nunes for a second straight time. Pena shocked the world with a second-round submission of Nunes in December to claim the 135-pound title.

Plus, interim flyweight gold is on the line when former champ Brandon Moreno battles Kai Kara-France in the co-main event. Moreno previously beat Kara-France by unanimous decision in 2019 before taking on current titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo three straight times.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 277 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 277 prelims

Date: July 30 | Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. for early prelims)

Channel: ABC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 277 main card

Date: July 30 | Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 277 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 277 main card, odds