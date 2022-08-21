UFC 278 was what fans come to mixed martial arts for. The extremes of the sport delivering on the highest stage just when you think they can't get any wilder.

Leon Edwards earned the welterweight crown just as everyone was ready to once again hand the belt to Kamaru Usman. Edwards was dominated for most of the fight before a head kick in the final minute of the bout landed flush and knocked Usman out cold. The loss snapped a 19-fight win streak for Usman and ended one of the most dominant reigns of the modern era. Edwards extended his own winning streak to 10.

Plus, Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold battled over 15 grueling minutes before Costa was declared the winner. Rockhold left everything he had in the cage, including smearing his blood in Costa face in the final moments of the fight.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 279 in Las Vegas.

UFC 278 fight card, results

Leon Edwards (c) def. Kamaru Usman via fifth-round knockout (head kick)

Paulo Costa def. Luke Rockhold

Merab Dvalishvili def. Jose Aldo

Lucie Pudilova def. Wu Yanan via second-round TKO (elbows)

Tyson Pedro def. Harry Hunsucker via first-round TKO (punches)

Marcin Tybura def. Alexander Romanov via majority decision (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Jared Gordon def. Leonardo Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana ruled a split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

Ange Loosa def. A.J. Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Aori Qileng def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Victor Altamirano def. Daniel Da Silva via first-round TKO (punches)

UFC 278 info

Date: Aug. 20

Aug. 20 Location: Vivant Arena -- Salt Lake City

Vivant Arena -- Salt Lake City Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

