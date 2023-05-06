UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling can add a significant name to his stat sheet if he can squash a returning Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Cejudo enters the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday three years removed from his original retirement.

Sterling is in an unusual situation as champion. "Funk Master" has won his last three title fights, yet doesn't seem to be fully embraced or respected as a titleholder. This is likely due to extraneous circumstances overshadowing his success: from a disqualification win against Petr Yan to T.J. Dillashaw entering their fight with a non-functional shoulder. Cejudo is an Olympic gold medalist and one of only four simultaneous two-division champions in UFC history -- just the sort of marquee win that can cement Sterling's legacy. Cejudo announced his retirement and vacated the bantamweight title after beating Dominick Cruz in May 2020.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 288 below.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 288 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 288 prelims

Date: May 6 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 288 main card

Date: May 6 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 287 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 288 main card, odds