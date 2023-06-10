Amanda Nunes looks to build on her second stint as UFC women's bantamweight queen as the Brazilian champion travels to Canada for UFC 289 on Saturday, June 10. Irene Aldana, riding the high of a banner year for Mexican UFC fighters, stands in her way.

Nunes returns to action for the first time in 11 months after reclaiming the women's bantamweight title from Julianna Pena. Nunes and Pena were originally set to complete their trilogy, but an injury suffered by Pena opened the door for Aldana. Nunes has ruled the women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions with an iron fist, serving as dual champion and avenging her only loss in eight years.

Aldana looks to follow in the footsteps of Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodriguez and Alexa Grasso, the first and only three Mexican UFC champions, all of whom won title fights this year. Aldana is coming off wins stoppage wins against Macy Chiasson and Yana Kunitskaya.

"Honestly, I will stop her. No doubt in my mind," Nunes said at the UFC 289 pre-fight press conference on Thursday. "This belt is Brazilian. This belt is mine. I'm completely ready for this fight.

"She's a better fighter than Julianna, for sure. She's going to bring the challenge, and I'm ready for this battle. I'm more ready than ever. She's going to bring the challenge, and I'm going to be ready to answer it. You guys have a great main event."

UFC 289 is generally light on star power as it leans on a tremendous co-main event. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets streaking contender Beneil Dariush in a fight expected to determine the next challenger for reigning lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. Oliveira's loss to Makhachev snapped a memorable 11-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, Dariush is in rare form with eight straight wins.

Plus, there are some fun fights that help support the undercard. Featherweights Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr are set to scrap it out on the PPV portion of the card. Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders open the PPV in the middleweight division. On the prelims, Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis headline ahead of the PPV kicking off. And women's flyweight sees an important bout when Miranda Maverick takes on Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 289 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 289 fight card, odds

Amanda Nunes -330 vs. Irene Aldana +260, women's bantamweight championship

Beneil Dariush -150 vs. Charles Oliveira +126, lightweights

Mike Malott -210 vs. Adam Fugitt +175, welterweights

Dan Ige -260 vs. Nate Landwehr +210, featherweights

Marc-Andre Barriault -140 vs. Eryk Anders +120, middleweights

Nassourdine Imavov -145 vs. Chris Curtis +122, middleweights



Miranda Maverick -300 vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius +240, women's flyweights

Aoriqileng -120 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +100, bantamweights

Kyle Nelson -240 vs. Blake Bilder +196, featherweights

Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak, flyweights

Maria Oliveira -120 vs. Diana Belbita +100, women's strawweights

UFC 289 info

Date: June 10

June 10 Location: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, Canada



Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, Canada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

