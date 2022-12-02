UFC has announced that fighters coached by or training with James Krause will not be permitted inside the Octagon until government investigations into possible insider betting conclude. The promotion also confirmed that the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Krause's cornering license on Nov. 18 and that it will remain suspended until the conclusion of the investigation.

UFC released a statement on Friday in response to ongoing investigations involving Krause and unusual betting line movements in a fight between Darrick Minner, who was cornered by Krause, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Minner has also been released by the company as a result.

"UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations," the promotion said in a statement. "Further, UFC has released Darrick Minner from the organization."

Late money poured in on Nuerdanbieke in the hours leading up to their bout on Nov. 5, swelling from -220 to -420. Heavy money was also placed late on Nuerdanbieke winning via stoppage in the first round and for the fight to end in under 2.5 rounds. Minner entered the cage with a significant leg injury and was stopped at 1:07 of Round 1.

Some sportsbooks pulled the fight off the board and many filed reports through the betting integrity firm U.S. Integrity. UFC later released a statement that their partner firm, Don Best Sports, was also conducting an investigation. The Canadian provinces of Alberta and Ontario have halted wagers on all UFC fights, according to TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter, amid the investigation. UFC banned all fighters and their teams from wagering on UFC fights just weeks before the Minner loss.

"This was an extension of UFC's pre-existing (and since updated) fighter Code of Conduct as well as a recognition of various state, federal, and international laws and regulations expressly prohibiting conduct that threatens the integrity of the sport including, but not limited to, insider betting based on non-public information, fight-fixing, and other such misconduct," the promotion writes in their most recent statement. "UFC will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure compliance with and enforcement of its policies and those of the jurisdictions in which it operates."

Notable fighters that have worked with Krause at Glory MMA and Fitness include current interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, lightweight prospect Grant Dawson, former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliot and former women's featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson.