Mackenzie Dern has lost each of her first two main-event appearances, but the strawweight contender hopes her third time will be the charm Saturday when she faces veteran Angela Hill in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The no. 8-ranked Dern is one of the most celebrated women's prospects in recent memory, but her meteoric rise was halted by losses in two of her past three, both main events in Las Vegas. Her third headlining opportunity comes against a resilient veteran in the No. 14-ranked Hill, who seeks her third straight win and a potential top-10 ranking.

Dern is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Hill comes back at +145 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, middleweight prospects square off as Anthony Hernandez (-240) meets Edmen Shabazyan (+200).

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his picks included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) over Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill in sight, Vithlani has scoured the fight card from top to bottom and released his top MMA picks.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill preview

The winner of Saturday's main event has a chance to make great strides toward a potential title shot. Although both are ranked outside the top five, numerous contenders ranked ahead of them already have competed for the belt and the division would benefit from new title contenders. Current champion Zhang Weili is set to face No. 4-ranked Amanda Lemos at UFC 291 in August. It is possible that either Dern or Hill could get the next title shot, or a title eliminator at worst.

Both combatants are among the most popular women in the sport. Dern (12-3) is a multiple-time world grappling champion whose transition to MMA was anticipated and followed by countless fight fans.

Dern, who has seven career submissions, made her UFC debut in March 2018 and won six of her first seven fights before struggling against accomplished strikers in recent outings. She is coming off a narrow loss by majority decision to Yan Xiaonan in October.

Hill (15-12) is known for her gregarious demeanor and support of numerous social causes. In the cage, she is noted for her all-action approach, consistent improvement and never turning down fight proposals.

Hill's ascent into contention has been slowed by four split-decision losses in the UFC. But the 38-year-old Maryland native has dominated her past two fights and a signature victory over Dern would catapult her into the top-10 rankings.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is siding with Michael Johnson (+135) to pull the slight upset of Diego Ferreira (-155) in a battle of veteran lightweights to kick off the main card.

Johnson (21-18) is a 12-year UFC veteran and a straight-ahead brawler who is noted for having squared off with some of the sport's biggest names. His resume includes wins against former interim champion Dustin Poirier and perennial contender Edson Barboza. The 36-year-old has won two of his past three outings.

Ferreira (17-5) is a 10-year UFC veteran and submission specialist who was once one of the division's coveted prospects. But the 38-year-old saw a five-fight winning streak offset by three consecutive losses, though he has earned performance bonuses in three of his past four fights.

"I'm not quite sure why Johnson is the underdog. He is a much sharper boxer, as well as the younger and more active fighter. If this stays on the feet, Johnson is going to piece up Ferreira.," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani also has strong picks for Dern vs. Hill and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's backing a fighter who "looks to be improving rapidly" to emerge with a dominant victory.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Mackenzie Dern (-170) vs. Angela Hill (+145)

Anthony Hernandez (-240) vs. Edmen Shabazyan (+200)

Andre Fialho (+185) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-215)

Lupita Godinez (-155) vs. Emily Ducote (+135)

Hayisaer Maheshate (+140) vs. Viacheslav Borschev (-165)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-135) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+115)

Orion Cosce (-125) Vs. Gilbert Urbina (+105)

Ilir Latifi (+165) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (-195)

Chase Hooper (+110) vs. Nick Fiore (-130)

Natalia Silva (-800) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+600)