Ranked contenders who are vying for leverage in a crowded women's strawweight division meet Saturday when No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern takes on No. 6-ranked Yan Xiaonan in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan. The main card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Dern has won five of her past six UFC outings and could be in line for a title shot with an impressive performance Saturday. Yan has slid in the rankings amid two straight losses against top-ranked competition but can re-enter the title picture with a victory against a quality opponent.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan preview

Both Dern and Yan are considered among the most promising prospects in what might be the most talent-rich division in the women's ranks of the UFC. Current champion Carla Esparza is set to defend her title against former champion Zhang Weili in November at UFC 281, and the winner of Saturday's main event could be in line to challenge the winner of that title fight.

This is because the other ranked contenders at strawweight have failed in recent title bids, and either Dern or Yan would be considered an infusion of fresh talent in the title picture.

Dern (12-2) is an accomplished grappler whose UFC debut was anticipated ever since she entered professional mixed martial arts with the Legacy Fighting Alliance six years ago. The Phoenix native has gone 7-2 in the UFC with four submissions. Last October, he lost a tight decision to No.3-ranked Marina Rodriguez in her main event debut but rebounded with a decision over Tecia Torres in April.

Yan (15-3-1) is an explosive and active striker who was surging toward a title bid before she suffered setbacks against world-class competition. In May of last year she was stopped by Esparza, who won the title in her next fight. The Chinese fighter dropped a disputed split decision to Rodriguez in March. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Joaquim Silva (-145) to get the nod against Jesse Ronson (+125) in a lightweight battle on the preliminary card.

Silva (11-3) is a Brazilian grappling specialist and brawler who won his first three UFC appearances but has dropped two of his past three. He is coming off a stoppage loss at the hands of Rick Glenn in May of last year.

Ronson (21-11-1) is a power puncher with 10 knockouts to his credit who saw his career trajectory derailed by a two-year suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. The Canadian returned to the cage last April and was submitted by Rafa Garcia.

"Silva is the younger fighter. He also looks like a more powerful striker and a better grappler," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

