Rob Font is about to make his third consecutive main-event appearance, but the bantamweight contender knows it could be his last for a while if he doesn't deliver a victory. The No. 5-ranked Font faces No. 8-ranked Marlon Vera in the UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Mera main event Saturday, with the winner taking an inside track toward a title shot. Font has headlined twice and split those bouts, but is coming off a lopsided loss to former champion Jose Aldo. Font told the media this week that another headlining fight shows the UFC brass has confidence in him, but now he needs to justify it. Vera, who has won two straight, will be making his first appearance at the top of the card. The main fight card starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Font is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Vera comes back at +110 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, heavyweights take the spotlight when former champion Andrei Arlovski (-145) meets veteran Jake Collier (+125). Before making any UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Andrew Gombas.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

In January, Gombas launched the 2022 UFC season in memorable fashion by telling SportsLine members to back Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in a battle of ranked featherweight contenders in the main event. Kattar dominated in a unanimous decision to give his followers an easy winner. Anyone who has followed Gombas already has seen massive returns.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera preview

Font (19-5) is widely regarded as perhaps the best pure boxer in the division who is also known for his durability and resilience. The 34-year-old Massachusetts native started his UFC stint with a 5-3 record, but soared up the rankings behind a four-fight winning streak against upper-tier competition. He was believed to be next in line for a title shot before coming up short against former champion Jose Aldo in a UFC Fight Night main event last December.

Vera (18-7-1), 29, is an eight-year UFC veteran who is known for his rugged brawling and nonstop pace to go along with world-class techniques in multiple disciplines. At UFC 268 last November, he earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his front-kick knockout of former champion Frankie Edgar. But Vera is perhaps best known for his sinister first-round knockout of previously undefeated and polarizing prospect Sean O'Malley at UFC 252 in August 2020.

In his last 10 outings, Vera's lone defeats have come against Aldo and rising prospect Song Yadong, both by decision, and he has earned performance bonuses in four of his past six fights. See who to back here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is going with Krzysztof Jotko (-165) to get the best of Gerald Meerschaert (+145) in a battle of middleweight veterans that will kick off the main card.

Meerschaert (34-14) is a six-year veteran and grappling specialist who has faced some of the biggest names in the division. The 34-year-old Wisconsin native tends to struggle with world-class strikers and has been stopped four times in his UFC career. But he has won three straight fights and is coming off a third-round submission of Dustin Stoltzfus in December.

Jotko (23-5), is a well-rounded fighter who has won four of his past five but tends to find himself in close fights, as two of those victories have come by split decision. The lone defeat for the 32-year-old Polish fighter in that span came to surging contender Sean Strickland last May.

"I believe Jotko should be able to keep this on the feet and win handily. Even on the ground, Meerschaert is willing to give up position to go for a submission," Gombas told SportsLine. "Jotko is a competent grappler and will be difficult to control or submit. I think he should be a wider favorite."

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera odds, fight card

Rob Font (-130) vs. Marlon Vera (+110)

Andrei Arlovski (-150) vs. Jake Collier (+125)

Andre Fili (-240) vs. Joanderson Brito (+200)

Jared Gordon (+155) vs. Grant Dawson (-180)

Darren Elkins (-175) vs. Tristan Connelly (+150)

Krzysztof Jotko (-170) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+145)

Alexandr Romanov (-2000) vs. Chase Sherman (+1000)

Daniel Lacerda (-125) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (+105)

Gabe Green (-135) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+115)

Natan Levy (-200) vs. Mike Breeden (+170)

Gina Mazany (-175) vs. Shanna Young (+150)

Tatsuro Taira (-240) vs. Carlos Candelario (+200)