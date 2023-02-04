Heavyweight prospect Sergey Spivak headlines for the first time in his career Saturday when takes on rugged veteran contender Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac. The battle of ranked fighters will anchor the main UFC Fight Night card (1 a.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 12-ranked Spivak is among a slew of young heavyweights who have impacted the division in recent years. He has gained momentum behind wins in five of his past six, but takes a major step up in competition against the No. 7-ranked Lewis. The two-time title challenger has lost three of his past four but will likely climb back into the top-five rankings with an impressive performance Saturday.

Spivak is a -235 betting favorite (risk $235 to win $100), while Lewis is priced at +195 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, light heavyweight prospects take the cage as Da Un Jung (-235) meets Devin Clark (+195). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past four years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $12,000. Last year, the accomplished MMA analyst launched the UFC season by telling SportsLine members to support Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided unanimous-decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak looming, Marley has studied the card from top to bottom and revealed his top picks and predictions. Marley's UFC Fight Night picks are only available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak preview

The heavyweight division is now in a transitional phase following the departure of former champion Francis Ngannou, who left the promotion and the title vacant after he was unable to come to terms with the UFC on a new contract. Top-ranked Ciryl Gane will face former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who hasn't fought in more than three years, for the heavyweight belt at UFC 285 in March.

The sizable group of viable contenders below them will be vying for position on the rankings, in hopes of landing the next title shot or perhaps a title eliminator. Either Lewis or Spivak can enter the title-shot conversation with an impressive performance Saturday.

Lewis (26-10-1) is a nine-year UFC veteran who has faced off against some of the division's biggest names, but he has twice come up short in title fights against Gane and former champion Daniel Cormier. His resume includes a knockout win over No. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes and a decision victory over Ngannou.

His explosive power makes Lewis a threat in any matchup, but recent results have many MMA observers wondering whether the 37-year-old's best days are behind him. Each of his past three losses have come by stoppage to younger contenders inside of three rounds. Lewis can halt that narrative should he get past the versatile Spivak (15-3), who is 6-3 in nine UFC appearances but has faced mostly modest competition to this point.

The highlight of the Russian fighter's resume is a second-round submission against No. 5-ranked Tai Tuivasa, who knocked out Lewis at UFC 271 in February of last year. But Spivak also has suffered losses to the likes of veteran Marcin Tybura and fellow prospect Tom Aspinall. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Ji Yeon Kim (-265) to get her hand raised against Mandy Bohm (+215) in a women's flyweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Kim (9-6-2) is a versatile fighter who joined the UFC with an undefeated record following strong stints in promotions such as Top FC and Gladiator. The six-year UFC veteran won two of her first three fights with the promotion, but has struggled to break through against upper-level competition. The South Korea native is coming off a split-decision loss to prospect Joselyne Edwards at UFC 277 in July of last year.

Bohm (7-2) similarly entered the UFC with a spotless record and some hype following a 6-0 run through the German MMA Championship promotion and a stint in Bellator. The German fighter is still seeking her first UFC victory following a decision loss to Victoria Leonardo last July.

"Kim has lost four fights in a row, but they were close and against better competition. I see this fight mostly taking place on the feet, and Kim is the better and higher-volume striker. Give me Kim by decision," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Marley has strong picks for Lewis vs. Spivak and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "is the better striker with higher volume" to emerge with a big victory. Marley's picks and MMA analysis are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $12,000 on MMA in the past four years, and find out.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

See full UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets here.

Sergey Spivak (-235) vs. Derrick Lewis (+195)

Da Un Jung (-235) vs. Devin Clark (+195)

Marcin Tybura (-140) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+120)

Doo Ho Choi (-195) vs. Kyle Nelson (+165)

Yusaku Kinoshita (-285) vs. Adam Fugitt (+230)

Anshul Jubli (-115) vs. Jeka Saragih (-105)

Rinya Nakamura (-440) vs. Toshomi Kazama (+335)

Hyun Sung Park (-205) vs. Sung Guk Choi (+170)

Jun Yong Park (-210) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+175)

Ji Yeon Kim (-265) vs. Mandy Bohm (+215)