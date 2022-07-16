Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez say they have admired each other from a distance, but the mutual respect will be put on hold when the ranked featherweights meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez. The matchup with title implications will anchor the main UFC fight card (2 p.m. ET) from UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The No. 2-ranked Ortega and No. 3-ranked Rodriguez told the media this week they have long been fans of each other's work, but will put their friendship aside for a five-round main event at UFC Long Island that will likely see the winner get the next title shot.

Ortega is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100), while Rodriguez is a +140 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, women's strawweight contenders take the spotlight when Amanda Lemos (-335) meets Michelle Waterson (+275).

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to help understand and dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

Just last month at UFC 275, Gombas swept the board with his main-card picks and the five-fight sweep included telling SportsLine members to back Jake Matthews (+125) against Andre Fialho (-145) in a matchup of welterweight prospects. Matthews dominated from the outset and scored a second-round stoppage to provide Gombas' backers with another easy winner. Anyone who has followed Gombas already has seen massive returns.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez preview

Ortega (15-2-1) was widely viewed as a future champion upon joining the UFC eight years ago, and he delivered on the potential by starting his UFC stint with a seven-fight unbeaten streak. He ascended to the top of the UFC rankings, but came up short in title bids against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, who are responsible for his two losses in the promotion.

Although his December 2018 loss to Holloway was lopsided, Ortega came close to unseating Volkanovski last September at UFC 266. The wild back-and-forth affair saw both combatants come close to a finish on numerous occasions, and the challenger appeared to have a fight-ending choke hold on the champion on at least two occasions. But Volkanovski survived and won a unanimous decision.

The memorable war won Fight of the Year from numerous media outlets and Ortega saw his stock rise higher than it likely did behind any of his victories. The 31-year-old Los Angeles native will likely lock up a rematch with Volkanovski should he get past Rodriguez, though doing so won't be an easy task.

Rodriguez (13-3-1) has been near the top of the UFC rankings for much of his eight-year tenure with the promotion. But a slew of injuries has led to numerous long breaks in between fights, and his mild-mannered disposition has contributed to somewhat limited recognition among MMA media and fans.

Even so, the 29-year-old Mexican fighter showed all his tools in a five-round classic main event against Holloway last November. The former champion won a narrow decision, but Rodriguez's performance was enough to keep him in the title picture. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Yair predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is siding with Dustin Jacoby (-120) to get his hand raised against Da Un Jung (+100) in a matchup of light heavyweight prospects.

Jacoby (17-5-1) has emerged as one of the division's hottest prospects and cracked the UFC rankings at No. 15 behind a six-fight unbeaten streak since joining the UFC in October 2020. A draw against fellow prospect Ion Cutelaba is the only non-victory on his UFC ledger, and the 34-year-old Colorado native hasn't lost an MMA since January 2015 when he was with Bellator.

Jung (15-2-1) is similarly unbeaten in the UFC, with four victories and a draw against veteran Sam Alvey to his credit. The South Korean power-puncher has 11 knockouts among his 15 victories and is coming off a first-round stoppage of Kennedy Nzechukwu last November.

"Jacoby is a talented kickboxer and I expect him to out-land Jung by a large margin. Jung plods forward, which I think will play into Jacoby's game. I expect Jacoby to look like a big favorite," Gombas told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Brian Ortega (-160) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+140)

Amanda Lemos (-335) vs. Michelle Waterson (+275)

Muslim Salikhov (-165) vs. Li Jingliang (+145)

Su Mudaerji (-255) vs. Matt Schnell (+215)

Shane Burgos (-160) vs. Charles Jourdain (+140)

Miesha Tate (-210) vs. Lauren Murphy (+180)

Jack Shore (-170) vs. Ricky Simon (+150)

Punahele Soriano (-240) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+200)

Bill Algeo (-185) vs. Herbert Burns (+165)

Dustin Jacoby (-120) vs. Da Un Jung (+100)

Dwight Grant (-140) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+120)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-150) vs. Phil Rowe (+130)

Emily Ducote (-140) vs. Jessica Penne (+120)