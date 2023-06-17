Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier are motivated to stand out from the crowd at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday. Vettori and Cannonier have only lost to the very best at middleweight in recent years. The UFC Apex will serve as a proving ground for whoever is most ready to earn a second world title shot.

Vettori (19-6-1) has been a headstrong puzzle that few at middleweight have solved. Only reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker have beaten Vettori in the last five years. Adesanya awaits the winner of Whittaker vs. Dricuss du Plessis and that leaves the winner of Saturday's fight without a clear path to the top. Living by his motto of "amor fati" (which translates from Latin to "love of one's fate"), Vettori won't be bothered by matchmaking politics.

"I'm not overthinking it," Vettori told CBS Sports. "It isn't in my power. What is in my power is to put in an amazing performance on Saturday. That's where my focus is at. I just need to show that I've leveled up and that I'm even better than before. Then I can go and chase another title run.

"Cannonier is a solid guy. He doesn't have major flaws... I definitely have an advantage in the grappling department. My boxing too. In general, I believe I'm better and sharper than him overall."

Cannonier (16-6) finds himself in a situation nearly identical to Vettori. Cannonier's shortcomings in the last five years are also decision losses to Adesanya and Whittaker. The parallel roads of Cannonier and Vettori diverge in their motivations. While Vettori allows fate to guide him, Cannonier is determined to manifest his own destiny. A defiant Cannonier is visualizing a stunning performance against Vettori that will spur UFC matchmakers to give him the middleweight title shot over Whittaker or du Plessis.

"I want to open some eyes and drop some jaws," Cannonier told CBS Sports. "I want to let the guys who make the decisions say, 'We've already said this [Whittaker vs. du Plessis] is a contender fight, but this looks more appealing,' me vs. Israel part two. I know the first one didn't go too well. A lot of people weren't too happy with it. I wasn't happy with it either and I've made the changes that I needed to make to be satisfied if I ever get in the Octagon with him.

"I'm ready to put on a performance that's going to make those guys believe differently than what's already written out there in the ether."

The co-main event features a head-scratcher between Arman Tsarukyan, the card's biggest favorite by a mile, against Joaquim Silva. Many have Tsarukyan pegged as a future title challenger and it appears a combination of injuries and rejections have forced him to fight an overmatched opponent. Tsarukyan looks to make a big statement on Saturday and call his shot for an important fight.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday night with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to a prediction and pick on the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weightclass

Marvin Vettori -125

Jared Cannonier +105

Middleweight Arman Tsarukyan -1100

Joaquim Silva +700

Lightweight Christian Leroy Duncan -150

Armen Petrosyan +126

Middleweight Pat Sabatini -190

Lucas Almeida +160

Featherweight Manuel Torres -180

Nikolas Motta +155

Lightweight

Muslim Salikhov -190

Zac Pauga +170

Welterweight



UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: June 17 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier: Vettori and Cannonier have comparable stand-up statistics. The middleweights land and get hit at a similar rate. The most glaring discrepancy on paper is Vettori's wrestling. "The Italian Dream" averages 1.7 takedowns per 15 minutes compared to Cannonier's 0.17 and is roughly 20% more effective. The biggest concern for Cannonier is his suboptimal 64% takedown defense. Many of the takedowns Cannonier suffered were against larger foes at heavyweight and light heavyweight, so that may not be the most accurate representation of his middleweight skills, but Derek Brunson managed three takedowns in less than two rounds last year. Vettori also benefits from a gas tank that can last 25 minutes and a chin that has persevered through 26 pro fights. That durability will serve him very well against the heavy-handed Cannonier. A stand-up battle between the pair would play out rather evenly with a slight edge to Cannonier. Vettori's superior wrestling should put him over the edge. Vettori via UD



