A title shot in the women's strawweight division is likely at stake Saturday for the winner of the main event at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos when ranked contenders Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos meet in the Octagon. Their battle anchors the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. Both the No. 3-ranked Rodriguez and No. 7-ranked Lemos are considered among the most explosive and effective strikers in the strawweight division. Lemos has won six of her past seven and Rodriguez has won four consecutive fights. The winner could be in line for a title shot in the top-heavy division.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos preview

The winner could immediately find herself in the title picture in a division that will soon see some clarity at the top. Current champion Carla Esparza will defend her belt next weekend at UFC 281 against second-ranked contender Zhang Weili. Regardless of the outcome, the winner of Saturday's main event could have the next shot at the belt.

The only loss of Rodriguez's career came in a split decision to Esparza in July 2020. Esparza has already beaten top-ranked Rose Namajunas twice and a rematch with Rodriguez (16-1-2) would generate strong public interest. If Weili wins, a matchup with either Rodriguez or Lemos (12-2-1) would make for a logical and entertaining first defense.

Rodriguez and Lemos squaring off against each other seemed almost inevitable given their similar career trajectories and fighting styles that involve world-class striking and fearless dispositions.

Rodriguez has faced better competition and gained status as a serious contender when she defeated grappling ace Mackenzie Dern in a five-round main event last October that garnered Fight of the Night honors. The Brazilian followed it up with a decision win over Yan Xiaonan in March.

Lemos lost by submission to former champion Jessica Andrade in April but rebounded with a submission victory against former contender Michelle Waterson in July. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

He is backing Josh Parisian (+105) to get the nod over Chase Sherman (-125) in a matchup of heavyweight sluggers on the main card.

Sherman (16-10) is an athletic power puncher who has difficulty gaining traction in the UFC in large part because he has faced a gauntlet of rugged competition since his July 2020 debut. But the Mississippi native broke a four-fight skid in his last appearance when he stopped Jared Vanderaa in the third-round of an action-packed fight that earned him Performance of the Night honors.

Parisian (15-5) is considered a well-rounded prospect who has split his four UFC fights after earning a contract with a win on "Dana White's Contender Series." The West Virginia native knocked out veteran Alan Baudot in June.

"Both fighters can strike at a high pace, but Sherman has nothing off his back if Parisian is able to get takedowns. I will side with Parisian for that reason,"

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Marina Rodriguez (-210) vs. Amanda Lemos (+180)

Neil Magny (-120) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+100)

Chase Sherman (-125) vs. Josh Parisian (+105)

Tagir Ulanbekov (-200) vs. Nate Maness (+175)

Grant Dawson (-230) vs. Mark Madsen (+195)

Shaylin Nuerdanbieke (-200) vs. Darrick Minner (+175)

Miranda Maverick (-700) vs. Shanna Young (+500)

Mario Bautista (-300) vs. Benito Lopez (+250)

Polyana Viana (-135) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+115)

Johnny Munoz (-240) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (+200)

Jake Hadley (-270) vs. Carlos Candelario (+230)

Tamires Vidal (-145) vs. Ramona Pascual (+125)