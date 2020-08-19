At 45, mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva has agreed to terms for his next fight.

Silva (34-10), a former UFC middleweight champion, will face Uriah Hall (15-9) in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on Oct. 31, UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Wednesday.

The location is still to be determined, as is whether the 185-pound bout will be the final one of Silva's storied 23-year pro career. Silva currently has two fights left on his UFC deal and longtime manager Jorge Guimaraes told ESPN there is no rush to make a decision.

"We like the fight, and we'll see how he does," Guimaraes said. "The man is 45 years old, but he's always in good shape, always training. I was at his house the other day, and he was training well. He's lost a lot of weight, and he's been eating healthy."

Silva has not fought since suffering a knee injury that left him unable to continue in a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier in May 2019. Silva underwent a stem cell procedure on his knee earlier this year and will enter the Hall fight with a record of just 1-6 (1 NC) since 2012.

The recent history of Silva is a bit deceiving despite the heavy amount of defeats. His 2015 win over Nick Diaz as overturned due to a failed drug test. Silva also dropped a disputed decision to Michael Bisping in 2016, fought Daniel Cormier on just two days' notice later that year and fought well against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in 2019.

Hall, 36, was originally scheduled to fight Silva in 2016 until the Brazilian legend withdrew because of gallbladder surgery. The native of Jamaica also saw fights with Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Yoel Romero fall apart in 2020.