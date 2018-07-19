UFC news, rumors: Colby Covington may be stripped of interim title one month after winning it

UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington may not get the coronation he was expecting when he beat Rafael dos Anjos last month. The man who was awarded an interim 170-pound belt when full champion Tyron Woodley was deemed unable to fight this summer may not even get the next shot at the champion at all. Plus, we have more tidbits of news around the cage on Thursday, July 19.

Covington out of title picture?

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Covington may be on the outside looking in for the welterweight title after being awarded the interim belt at UFC 225 in June. Helwani reports that Covington is unable to make UFC 228 on Sept. 8 to face Woodley and that UFC is now looking to book Darren Till in the title fight. Covington, who has become a lightning rod of sorts for his social media and in-cage antics, would become just the third fighter stripped of an interim title in company history.

The report seemed to be confirmed by Till's tweets early on Thursday morning.

Colby out son, it’s me & you now. Accept the fight!! — Darren Till (@darrentill2) July 19, 2018

Till is coming off a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson in May, but has also missed weight in two of his last four fights in UFC. Woodley has been out of action since beating Demian Maia via unanimous decision at UFC 214 last July.

More UFC news, rumors