Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno is reportedly set for UFC 283. Figueiredo will defend his UFC flyweight championship in a fourth fight against interim flyweight champion Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 21.

Bout agreements on both sides have been signed for Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4, according to ESPN. The report follows an Instagram post from Figueiredo on Monday night announcing the fight was official. It has not been confirmed whether the flyweight title fight will serve as the main event for UFC 283.

The matchup is the first to ever see a fourth chapter inside the Octagon, which will also see the title on the line in each fight. Even more absurdly, Figueiredo has not fought anyone but Moreno during their saga dating back to their 2020 Fight of the Year candidate. Moreno took a brief detour from Figueiredo on July 30, defeating Kai-Kara France via TKO at UFC 277 to capture the interim title.

Figueiredo and Moreno have remarkably split their first three meetings 1-1-1. They first fought to a majority draw. Moreno won their second encounter via rear-naked choke at UFC 263 in June 2021. Figueiredo evened the playing field by taking a unanimous decision in their trilogy fight at UFC 270 in January.

