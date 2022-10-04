Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno is reportedly set for UFC 283. Figueiredo will defend his UFC flyweight championship in a fourth fight against interim flyweight champion Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 21.
Bout agreements on both sides have been signed for Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4, according to ESPN. The report follows an Instagram post from Figueiredo on Monday night announcing the fight was official. It has not been confirmed whether the flyweight title fight will serve as the main event for UFC 283.
The matchup is the first to ever see a fourth chapter inside the Octagon, which will also see the title on the line in each fight. Even more absurdly, Figueiredo has not fought anyone but Moreno during their saga dating back to their 2020 Fight of the Year candidate. Moreno took a brief detour from Figueiredo on July 30, defeating Kai-Kara France via TKO at UFC 277 to capture the interim title.
Figueiredo and Moreno have remarkably split their first three meetings 1-1-1. They first fought to a majority draw. Moreno won their second encounter via rear-naked choke at UFC 263 in June 2021. Figueiredo evened the playing field by taking a unanimous decision in their trilogy fight at UFC 270 in January.
More UFC news, rumors
- It did not take long for Aspen Ladd to find a new home. The once touted women's bantamweight prospect signed with PFL one week after being removed from the UFC, according to ESPN. The UFC released Ladd after she failed to make the bantamweight limit for a Sept. 17 fight against Sara McMann. It marked the third time Ladd missed weight in her five-year tenure with the company and the second time a fight was canceled as consequence. Ladd will make her PFL debut up a weight class in the women's featherweight division. "I want to thank the Professional Fighters League for giving me the opportunity to continue my career in the PFL SmartCage," Ladd said in a statement. "I am excited about the PFL's sport season format where you win and advance based on talent and merit. I look forward to testing myself against the best women's featherweights in the world."